play photo
Beth Krouse/ C-N Photo

The Defiance Young People’s Theatre Guild put on a performance of ‘Fairy Tale Misfits’ Thursday at the Stroede Center for the Arts. The above scene from the play shows, from left: Adi Flores, Carrey Badenhop, Kateri Mansel-Pleydell, Addison Mock, Brock McDowell, Elliot Bauer, Lillian Velez, Alioune Ciaw and Logan Stein.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments