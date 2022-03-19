The Defiance Young People’s Theatre Guild put on a performance of ‘Fairy Tale Misfits’ Thursday at the Stroede Center for the Arts. The above scene from the play shows, from left: Adi Flores, Carrey Badenhop, Kateri Mansel-Pleydell, Addison Mock, Brock McDowell, Elliot Bauer, Lillian Velez, Alioune Ciaw and Logan Stein.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.