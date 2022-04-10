1947 pickup photo

This 1947 Chevrolet 3100 pickup entered in Saturday's car show is owned by Robert Cramer of Paulding.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Car show test

Annual Car Show’s - 4th Saturday in August
Downtown Defiance
First Friday's Cruise In's ~ May, June, July & Aug this year ~ Downtown Defiance
 
 
Club Meetings - Second Monday of the Month - Jan thru Nov 7pm at the AmVets on Spruce Street, we are always looking for new members!

