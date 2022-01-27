Spending ARPA funds ...
Many local governments are enjoying fiscal times like never before with all the federal cash flowing their way. This is a well documented story mentioned in this space in the past, but now those governments are beginning the more difficult process of deciding how to spend all the money available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
It’s a considerable amount, especially for county governments. Defiance County, for example, has received about half its $7.39 million allocation while Henry County has banked half or so of a $5.3 million pledge. Other local counties are likewise getting millions while some of the larger area towns are doing quite nicely as well.
Talk to local officials who’ve been around for awhile and they may tell you that the harder part of budgeting is when money is plentiful. When there’s no money, saying no and choosing from a list of smaller spending proposals naturally is easier.
Henry County commissioners again discussed what to do Tuesday, and received a simple but wise suggestion from county EMA officials — pursue other grants and when these are received pair the ARPA money with those. The idea is to make ARPA money go further.
While the federal government has been spending beyond its means for years, the ARPA funds present local officials with options like never before. This also leaves officials with a number of new decisions to make.
