Not America’s focus ...
Ask anyone about their focus this time of year and the impeachment of President Trump probably is way down the list. In fact, it’s probably a safe bet to say that few could tell you anything substantial about the proceedings undertaken by Democrats against Trump in the nation’s capital.
Too few Americans probably are engaged in important things like politics and history these days, but ignorance about impeachment may be so simply because many see it as nothing more than an extension of the biting partisan politics that have dominated things in Washington for most of Trump’s term.
A number of polls are split fairly evenly among those wishing for his removal and those opposed to it. Polls on the question of what presidential candidate Americans would support in 2020 might show virtually the same results.
It’s apparent there is deep dislike among Democrats for Trump. We get it. But maybe they should focus more on just beating him fair and square in 2020.
