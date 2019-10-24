More on sidewalks ...
In a perfect world, towns would have perfect streets and sidewalks. While no community has either — and probably never will, due to expense — aspiring to keep them in top shape is a worthy goal. However, as with most people generally, communities are forced to prioritize where they spend their money because of limited funds.
Defiance is among them, and nowhere is this more apparent than the debate over spending on sidewalks. Some on city council want a more focused sidewalk repair plan, and made this known at a council session Tuesday.
Their frustration is that Mayor Mike McCann’s administration hasn’t moved forward on a more aggressive plan. For his part, McCann has promised that the city will take a closer look at the matter, and his administration has completed some work in recent years.
The city could have much better — and more — sidewalks, but this would come at tremendous cost, which would surely require property owners’ help. As one councilman indicated, the city can’t even improve all the streets the public wants fixed, much less build and repair all the sidewalks it could address.
So, perhaps council should focus more time and money on street repairs before taking a hard look at sidewalks.
