Down by the river ...
Anyone who has driven over Defiance’s new Purple Heart Bridge — crossing the Maumee River and joining the north and south sides of town — will no doubt agree that the structure is aesthetically pleasing and more roomy. As such, it could be the centerpiece of plans to develop the riverfront in coming years.
The bridge includes two scenic viewing platforms on its eastern side. Additionally, the city wants to develop a small park on the northwest side of the bridge — on land donated by Sensory Effects — and buy/demolish several buildings with federal and state FEMA grant money on the west side of Clinton Street just south of the bridge. The FEMA money would amount to close to $1 million.
Neither area likely will be developed to any extent until 2021, if and when the requisite city funds become available to undertake something long-term.
To be sure, there are lots of things the city could be spending even the smallest amounts of money on. But we’re not talking about spending tons of local taxpayer money to improve the downtown riverfront areas a little.
For years the city probably has underplayed its riverfront development possibilities, although there is something to be said for improving the river banks subtly by staying mindful of their natural beauty.
Still, more could — and should — be done to better utilize this wonderful natural asset in Defiance, even if in small ways.
