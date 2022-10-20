Bart Householder, 27, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of trafficking drugs, a third-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His $100,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued.
Adalberto Vega Jr., 41, 806 Holgate Ave., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and the case was bound over to common pleas court. He was given a personal-recognizance bond was issued.
Sentenced: Ruben Olbera, 48, 609 Elbert St., OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail/160 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, substance abuse assessment; driving under suspension, $100 fine; signal violation, costs only.
Kirsten Rinebolt, 24, cruelty to companion animal, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, no companion animals for five years; cruelty to companion animal (second count), dismissed.
Terry McCain, 21, Taylor, Mich., reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, six-month operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; possession of drugs, no tail lights at night, violation of marked lanes, dismissed.
Austin Davila, 29, 321 W. Sherwood Lane, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; lanes of travel, no safety belt, dismissed.
Blaine Heisler, 32, 5116 Lakeshore Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no motorcycle endorsement, dismissed.
Cullen Davis, 22, Ney, driving under suspension, $100 fine; stop sign, $25 fine; driving under suspension, costs only.
Bobbie Spilker, 45, Montpelier, obstructing official business, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; Anthony Roberts, 48, 1410 S. Jackson St., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; Mary Markley, 76, Stryker, continuous lines/lanes, costs only; Ethan Burgei, 18, Ottawa, failure to control, $25 fine; Taylor Tuto, 18, Antwerp, theft, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended, $848.83 restitution ordered; Douglas Strohl, 48, Celina, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Valeria Moats, 35, Hicksville, wrongful entrustment, $100 fine; Josh Walters, 33, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Forfeiting bonds: Robert Richmond, 37, 13149 Krouse Road, disorderly conduct ($159); Matthew Richmond, 39, McClure, disorderly conduct ($159).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.