Clyde Blair Jr., 47, Antwerp, waived extradition from Indiana on a fugitive from justice warrant and became available for release to Adams County authorities.

Dianelis Bello, 27, Miami, Fla., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of trafficking drugs, a second-degree felony, and was bound over to  Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His bond was continued.

Set for pretrial hearing: Charles Dix, 62, Antwerp, OVI, possession of marijuana; Shaylee Hyman, 25, Leipsic, theft, criminal trespassing; David Ysasaga, 69, 1207 Emory St., nuisance junk car, two nuisance violations.

Forfeiting bonds: Andrew Hitchcock, 24, Hicksville, possession of drug paraphernalia ($259) and possession of marijuana ($189); Adele Pena, 44, Evansport, disorderly conduct ($159); Tomas Gomez Jr., 42, 860 Ottawa Ave., failure to confine dog ($125); Denise Meine, 62, 301 Carter Ave., failure to confine dog ($125).

Sentenced: Nicholas Pierce, 32, Bryan, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine;

Darnley Edghill, 26380 Jack St., driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended; two counts driving under suspension, dismissed.

Trisha Kitchenmaster, 765 Kentner St., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; turn signal violation, tinted windows, dismissed.

Rhonda Stahl, 48, Grover Hill, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; possession of drug paraphernalia possession of marijuana, lanes of travel, obstructed view, unsafe vehicle, red light/turn, failure to register, no safety belt, dismissed.

Monty West, 40, 1051 Ralston Ave., leaving the scene, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 30 days jail suspended, six-month license suspension; failure to control, dismissed.

Andrew Meyers, 34, Stryker, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, restitution of $70 to Menards; David Scott, 72, 2080 Willow Bay Drive, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail.

