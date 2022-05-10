Set for pretrial hearing: Donald Lester, 50, 625 Wayne Ave., driving under suspension; Antatius Singleton, 30, 875 Regonda Drive, driving under suspension; Jordan Howe, 30, Napoleon, driving under suspension; Christina Burk, 32, 263 Broadway Ave., disorderly conduct; Robert Mann III, 35, 263 Broadway Ave., disorderly conduct; Russell Notestine, 61, 2169 S. Jefferson Ave., persistent disorderly conduct; Austin Kurtz, 27, 1050 W. High St., OVI, exhaust violation, tinted windows; Darnley Edghill, 52, 26380 Jack St., three counts driving under suspension.

Forfeiting bonds: Dylan Powers, 28, 1939 E. Second St., disorderly conduct ($186).

Sentenced: Mackenzie Cordle, 25, Sherwood, deer closed season, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 10 days jail suspended, restitution of $250 to the Ohio Department of Wildlife; hunting without a license, $250 fine suspended, 10 days jail suspended.

Don Finfrock, Jr., age and address unavailable, OVI, $850 fine, 365 days jail/335 days suspended, two-year operate's license suspension, vehicle forfeited, substance abuse assessment; expired plates, costs only.

Brandon Estrada, 23, Continental, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension; speed, costs only; OVI, dismissed with costs.

Jordan Bowers, 22, 1119 Hopkins Ave., driving under suspension, costs only; expired plates, costs only.

Jimmy May, 20, 544 Haig St., no operator's license, $100 fine; improper turn at intersection, costs only.

Nate Reinhart, 31, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired plates, costs only.

Austin Hodge, 25, 1474 S. Clinton St., no valid motorcycle endorsement, $100 fine; speed, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 60 days suspended.

Robert Mann, 35, 263 Broadway Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Stephanie Collier, 57, Continental, fictitious plates, costs only; Preston Arbuckle, 32, 599 Bunn St., falsification, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended.

Dismissed: Travis Shell, 602 E. Broadway Ave., domestic violence, dismissed without costs at the request of the prosecutor due to a felony charge being filed in the same matter.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments