Set for pretrial hearing: Donald Lester, 50, 625 Wayne Ave., driving under suspension; Antatius Singleton, 30, 875 Regonda Drive, driving under suspension; Jordan Howe, 30, Napoleon, driving under suspension; Christina Burk, 32, 263 Broadway Ave., disorderly conduct; Robert Mann III, 35, 263 Broadway Ave., disorderly conduct; Russell Notestine, 61, 2169 S. Jefferson Ave., persistent disorderly conduct; Austin Kurtz, 27, 1050 W. High St., OVI, exhaust violation, tinted windows; Darnley Edghill, 52, 26380 Jack St., three counts driving under suspension.
Forfeiting bonds: Dylan Powers, 28, 1939 E. Second St., disorderly conduct ($186).
Sentenced: Mackenzie Cordle, 25, Sherwood, deer closed season, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 10 days jail suspended, restitution of $250 to the Ohio Department of Wildlife; hunting without a license, $250 fine suspended, 10 days jail suspended.
Don Finfrock, Jr., age and address unavailable, OVI, $850 fine, 365 days jail/335 days suspended, two-year operate's license suspension, vehicle forfeited, substance abuse assessment; expired plates, costs only.
Brandon Estrada, 23, Continental, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension; speed, costs only; OVI, dismissed with costs.
Jordan Bowers, 22, 1119 Hopkins Ave., driving under suspension, costs only; expired plates, costs only.
Jimmy May, 20, 544 Haig St., no operator's license, $100 fine; improper turn at intersection, costs only.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.