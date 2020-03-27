Defiance County has its fifth confirmed case of coronavirus, according to the county health department.
Two of the five persons have been hospitalized, officials indicated.
The first Defiance County case was announced on March 20.
Updated: March 27, 2020 @ 5:14 pm
