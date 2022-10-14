The murder trial of a Defiance County man is scheduled to begin Monday, but it won't be one in the conventional sense.
Rather, the trial of Dustin Vogelsong, 05704 Behnfelt Road, will be heard only by a judge. And the purpose of the trial — to begin at 9 a.m. Monday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court — is to determine whether Vogelsong is not guilty by reason of insanity.
That defense is being offered by his attorney, Danny Hill II, and a ruling on the matter will be determined by Judge Joseph Schmenk after hearing testimony.
Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray said he will show a factual basis for the charges against Vogelsong, but the only defense to be offered by Hill is that the defendant was mentally ill when the crime was committed.
If Schmenk returns an NGRI ruling, he would order him to be committed to a particular mental health facility, perhaps for life, according to Murray.
Vogeslong, who's been held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio since his arrest on March 1, 2020, is charged with aggravated murder, an unclassified felony; attempted murder, a first-degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, each a first-degree felony; two counts of kidnapping, each a second-degree felony; aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and cruelty to companion animals, a fifth-degree felony.
The most serious charge (aggravated murder) alleges that on March 1, 2020 he caused the death of his grandfather, Larry Vogelsong, 74, Bryan, by striking him repeatedly with his fists. The assault occurred outside Vogelsong’s residence on Behnfeldt Road, just west of Ney.
He also allegedly struck and injured his live-in girlfriend (Lindsey Beek), which prompted the attempted murder charge and two felonious assault counts. According to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, Vogelsong caused physical harm to her, while the second count alleges the use of a snow shovel in the assault.
Two kidnapping charges allege that he left the scene in a vehicle with his two daughters — ages 7 and 3 — later dropping them off at a residence near Hillsdale, Mich. The girls were unharmed and returned to their family, after being left at the residence near Hillsdale.
