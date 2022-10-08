Summer Moore, 28, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), and tampering with evidence, each a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. She was given a 54-month sentence with credit for 113 days served in jail while her case was pending.
Mark Hernandez, 51, 07640 Ohio 15, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 28.
Joshua Weber, 29, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence, each a third-degree felony; and two counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 27 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Troy Brown, 47, Maumee, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he complete residential treatment as directed by his supervising officer and have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.
Chelsey Bryant, 26, 509 Rulf St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that she produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing.
Alan Carter Jr., 40, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession and possession of cocaine, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years and ordered to complete the SEARCH program.
Shannon Howell, 27, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. Howell was placed on community control for three years with conditions and ordered to pay $4,687 restitution to Exceptional Motorcar and have no contact with the business.
Gavin Schilt, 24, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years, ordered to pay $350 restitution and ordered to complete the SEARCH program.
Ameer Ray, 45, 757 Kentner St., pleaded guilty to OVI and trafficking in cocaine, each a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 3.
Shawna Westrick, 25, Sherwood, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 21.
Aunjamo McCree, 51, 931 Jefferson Ave., pleaded no contest to disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 29.
Fergusson Harris, 21, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 27 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Suzanna Keegan, 27, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 1 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jose Pedroza, 23, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and three counts of corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 19 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Corey Rodriguez, 45, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to robbery, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 27 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.Damien Bell, 23, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Donell Smith Jr., 32, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 27 and bond was set at $200,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
