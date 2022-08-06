Bruce Canada, 43, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 16 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Dillon Freed, 28, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to two counts of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Daniel Frederick, 33, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to two counts of nonsupport of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Samuel Perez, 49, 221 W. Rosewood Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Dianelis Perez Bello, 27, Miami, Fla., pleaded not guilty to trafficking in marijuana, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Rachel McMillan, 33, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 22 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Angel Rodriquez, 29, Toledo, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 12.
Katherine Slone-Lucas, 37, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 19.
Troy Brown, 47, Holland, pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 21.
Alexis Lemons, 26, Findlay, pleaded guilty to grand theft and failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 22.
Dustin Irvin, 33, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to two counts of telecommunications harassment, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 22.
Kristina Hoffman, 44, 1516 Mustang Drive, pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 26.
Gavin Schilt, 24, Toledo, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 26.
Ravenn Withrow, 25, Norwalk, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony, and appeared for sentencing on charges of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she complete the community-based correctional facility as ordered by Huron County Common Pleas Court. Withrow also was fined $375 and given a one-year operator’s license. She failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on May 3 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond, operated a motor vehicle on Jan. 23 while she was under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, and was found in possession of a stolen vehicle that day.
Steven Gwinn, 45, Elkhart, Ind., appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of drugs (alprazolam), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Caleb Weller, 23, Clarksville, Tenn., appeared for sentencing on a charge of menacing by stalking a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family. Weller engaged in a pattern of conduct on Nov. 4 that caused another person to fear that he would cause that individual, or family members, physical harm and/or mental distress. A charge of violating a protection order, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
