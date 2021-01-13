Troy Rupp, 48, 1571 Westgate Drive, appeared for sentencing on two counts of menacing by stalking, each a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given a 34-month prison term with credit for 74 days served in jail while his case was pending and ordered to make $494.57 restitution to the victim. Rupp engaged in a pattern of conduct on Oct. 24 that caused the individuals there to fear he would cause them or their family physical harm and/or mental distress, and he did so with a deadly weapon on or about his person. A charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony, and an additional count of menacing by stalking, each a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Justin Hicks, 33, 484 Pontiac Drive, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 17-month prison term with credit for 58 days served in jail while his case was pending. He failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 23 after after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Joshua Grimm, 23, Sherwood, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete treatment as directed by his supervising officer.
Chyron Primas, 20, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on intensive supervised probation for three years and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family, or association with juveniles without the permission of his supervising officer. He also was classified as a tier I sexual offender. Primas had sexual contact with a female juvenile in August 2019 at a residence on Defiance's Jackson Avenue by compelling her to submit by force or threat of force. The charge was amended from attempted rape, a second-degree felony.
Cody Fleming, 36, Mark Center, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 10.
Mark Hufford, 41, Toledo, pleaded guilty to theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 23.
Java Barnwell, 55, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 4 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Summer Collins, 19, 13948 Fruit Ridge Road, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Elizabeth Crawford, 54, 1117 Emory St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 4 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Tyler Fleming, 37, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Robyn Maas, 41, Hamler, pleaded not guilty to theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 8 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Katelyn Muzy, 26, 700 Kiser Road, pleaded not guilty to two counts of obstructing justice, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Arnold Readon Jr., 26, 7128 Deatrick St., pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change in address, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Melisa Sears, 43, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to identity fraud and receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 3 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Rowdy Trull, 19, 13948 Fruit Ridge Road, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Dilyn Warnimont, 23, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Brandon Whalen, 23, Swanton, pleaded not guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and forgery, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
William Shafer, 61, 724 Summit St., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
