The Defiance City Schools Board of Education received a presentation from STEAM students during its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon.
The science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) program was started at Defiance Middle School about a year ago and has been taught by Britt Gerken for sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Gerken presented with several of his students to show the board what they’ve been learning.
This included eighth-grader Emmaleigh Mansfield, who showed her project of coding a fashion game. She designed and built a game that allows the player to choose one of three characters and a room for the character to live in and clothes for them to wear, with the option of changing the character’s outfit.
Gavin Reno, eighth-grader, showed off his Rube Goldberg Machine that he built with another student, Michael Rollins. The machine involves engineering different gradients in order to make a marble role through a series of ramps and into a cup.
Addi Osborn and Reynah Velasquez created a stop motion short film in which objects move a little bit at a time between photos to make it appear that they are moving when put in sequence and sped up. Their film involved a lot of detail-oriented work and project management.
Not able to attend the meeting was Owen Fry.
In other business:
• Erika Wilitzer presented on an item for the community reinvestment area (CRA) program, asking for a real property tax exemption on behalf of Apache Acquisitions, LLC, for a property at 20390 County Road 424. The application seeks an 80% real property tax abatement for 10 years with an annual donation of about $300 to the schools while the abatement is in place. A facility there will be remodeled, and the hope, according to Wilitzer, is that it will create jobs.
• the board accepted the bid for the toilet room remodel at Community Auditorium.
• the tax rate resolution which is set by the county auditor and accepted by the board was presented and approved.
• the board was informed that school will be out on Feb. 17 for Presidents Day.
• as January was School Board Recognition Month, certificates of recognition were presented by Bob Morton, superintendent, to members of the board. The certificates were supposed to have been presented at the Jan. 25 meeting, but that session was canceled due to weather.
• the board entered executive session for confidential matters, and took no action thereafter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.