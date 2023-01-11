The Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau board is announcing the creation of a new committee focusing on beautification efforts and socializing.
The committee is titled “DORA and Debris” and includes opportunities to meet new committee members, spend time outdoors, help clean up Defiance's downtown business district and enjoy refreshments after the work is done.
This committee discussion began after the June 2022 “Addressing the Effects of Apathy” conference led by Jeff Siegler. This presentation spurred ideas by many, one being DDVB Board Vice President Jessica Babcock, who is the chairman of "DORA and Debris."
She saw benefit of creating this committee to allow a more social opportunity for community members to gather and create a sense of community pride, according to a press release issued by the DDVB. After six months of planning, the committee is ready to launch.
DORA and Debris committee invites all members of the Defiance community to join in on the first Saturday of each month beginning Feb. 4 from 9:30 am-11:30 a.m. to meet, greet and clean up the street.
Each month, the downtown will be sectioned off into zones with a plan to pick up debris, sweep sidewalks, de-clutter alleys, or any other needs for that specific area. After the cleanup, the group will meet at a restaurant/establishment to socialize, and each person who participates will receive one drink ticket to be used that day.
An informational presentation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Dark Horse Social Club in downtown Defiance, 651 Clinton St., to explain the concept of "DORA and Debris," and provide the zone map and discuss additional details. This is a free presentation for anyone interested in hearing more about this opportunity.
Any questions regarding "DORA and Debris" can be directed to the DDVB at 419-782-0739.
More information on DORA, downtown Defiance beautification efforts and more can be found at www.visitdefianceohio.com or by searching #VisitDefianceOH on social media.
