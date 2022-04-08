Anderson, Ind. — Defiance College softball has won eight of their last ten contests and has now moved to 3-1 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference with a two-game sweep of Anderson on Thursday.
Both games ended early as Defiance (12-8, 3-1 HCAC) won 10-0 and 13-3 in both contests over the Ravens (2-14, 0-4 HCAC).
In the first contest Defiance held just a 4-0 lead going into the sixth inning before putting up a six spot to enforce the run rule.
Taylor Biggs was fantastic in the circle moving to 6-4 on the season and getting a shutout on five hits, two walks and five strikeouts.
At the plate Marissa Roberts went 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs while Destin Coll and Hali Geraci each left the yard. Coll grabbed three RBIs while Geraci grabbed two.
Brooke Silocox, Josilyn Guzman and Geraci all notched multi-hit games with Guzman getting three hits including a double, two RBIs and two runs.
The Yellow Jackets scored earlier and more often in the second game with nine runs coming in the first three innings and four coming in the fifth to seal the deal in five.
This time it was Anika Craft in the circle getting the win giving up three earned on three hits, five walks and three strikeouts.
Kalin Hubble went deep twice in the game, driving in three RBIs and scoring twice herself. Laney Grimwood also went yard and drove in three runs and scored two as well. Roberts went 2-for-3, making herself 6-for seven on the day. Hali Geraci also notched three hits, two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored as well.
Defiance is back in action with a home doubleheader on Saturday against Rose-Hulman. First pitch of the first game is scheduled for 1 p.m.
