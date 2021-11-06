Ag donation

The Ohio County and Independent Ag Societies recently received a grant of $7,400 from The Defiance Area Foundation to be used for rabbit and poultry barn improvements. Pictured from left are Nicki Frederick, junior fair rabbit department; Desirae Mack, treasurer of fair board; and Ted Penner, Defiance Area Foundation Board president.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance Area Foundation

