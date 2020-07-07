A Wood County man appeared Monday morning in Defiance Municipal Court on charges relating to a stabbing incident at a Defiance convenience store early Friday morning.
Defiance police reported that officers were called at 4:53 a.m. to Circle K, 117 N. Clinton St., for a reported stabbing inside the store.
The victim, James Mason, 33, Cecil, was transported by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, where a condition update was unavailable.
The suspect, Steve Collins, 33, Bowling Green, was taken into custody and held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker. Collins was charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He appeared in Defiance Municipal Court, where he waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Bond for Collins was set at $150,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Police reported that both men were still inside the store when law enforcement arrived on the scene.
Circle K remained closed throughout the morning. The cashier reported that the store reopened later that afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.