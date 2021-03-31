A Defiance woman who had embezzled thousands from a local church school has pleaded guilty to a subsequent charge in Defiance County Common Pleas Court as part of an extended plea process.
Brandi Berry, 42, 805 Indian Bridge Lane, pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging her with tampering with records, a third-degree felony.
She was subsequently placed on community control for three years by Judge Joseph Schmenk while a 30-month prison term was reserved if she violates probationary terms. This was made consecutive to the balance of a suspended 52-month prison term on a 2019 conviction for aggravated theft, a third-degree felony; and two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony.
In November 2019, Berry had been sentenced to community control on the original three charges mentioned above and ordered to make $61,748.11 restitution to the school. (This was in addition to $58,000 in restitution she had made already.)
One condition of community control in 2019 was that Berry produce documentation to support her claim she spent no less than $60,000 of the stolen money on her daughter's medical expenses. However, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, "she had created false documents that she submitted to the probation department that she paid these bills."
On that basis, Berry was found to have violated community control terms in January 2020 and was sent to prison for 52 months. But she was granted early judicial release on March 21 after serving approximately 14 months and admitting to the new tampering with records charge.
For Murray not to oppose judicial release, "she would have to agree to admit what she did and admit to the tampering with records," he explained. Berry complied with the condition, but the suspended prison term that would be imposed if she violates community control terms was made consecutive.
Berry had been accused of taking approximately $169,000 from St. John Lutheran School in Defiance between Jan. 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2018, while employed there as a part-time bookkeeper.
She was represented by Defiance attorney E. Charles Bates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.