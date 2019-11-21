A Lucas County woman who drove the wrong-way on U.S. 24 with her child while under the influence was ordered into drug treatment Wednesday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Crystal Burk, 36, Neapolis, was placed on community control for four years on charges of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Schmenk added special conditions that Burk be held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) until she is placed in a residential treatment facility. He cited her “out of control history” of substance abuse.
Prison terms of 41 months were reserved for Burk in case she violates community control terms.
She also was fined $375 on the OVI charge, sentenced to six days in CCNO with credit for time served and given a one-year operator’s license suspension.
Schmenk noted Wednesday that since her arrest on the above charges, Burk has been picked up twice in Toledo for possession of controlled substances. When the judge indicated before pronouncing sentence that he would order Burk to take a drug test, her attorney — John Vigorito of Defiance — revealed that she had used cocaine recently.
“She has a drug and alcohol problem that’s gotten worse the last year and a half,” he said.
Burk said she “panicked over the weekend,” in reference to the cocaine use.
The charges which brought Burk to court Wednesday stemmed from a Jan. 7 incident in Defiance County on U.S. 24 when she failed to stop for law enforcement while driving in the wrong direction, “creating a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property in the area.”
After being stopped by lawmen, Burk was found to be under the influence and in possession of cocaine while her child was traveling with her.
Burk had pleaded guilty to the above charges on Sept. 23 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
