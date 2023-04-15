A Defiance woman was sentenced to prison Thursday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for causing a traffic crash that seriously injured a man who never left a healthcare facility before passing away seven months later.
A Defiance woman was sentenced to prison Thursday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for causing a traffic crash that seriously injured a man who never left a healthcare facility before passing away seven months later.
Melissa Ketcham, 38, Toledo, was given a 30-month prison term by Judge Joseph Schmenk on a charge of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony.
Ketcham had pleaded guilty on March 6 to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s bill of information. An underlying indictment for vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
The aggravated vehicular assault charge alleged that on April 5 Ketcham was operating a Cadillac CTS that struck the rear of a stopped car driven by David Riggenbach, 74, 882 Circle Drive.
Riggenbach was seriously injured in the crash and taken to a Toledo a hospital. He was treated there for injuries, but never left a healthcare facility before passing away on Nov. 5.
Murray told The Crescent-News that Ketcham “did have some cocaine in her system” when the crash occurred. She was treated and released at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
“This was a tragic case,” said Murray. “Mr. Riggenbach was a completely innocent victim, waiting at an intersection and got struck in the rear, and this was the outcome. It was a tragic thing that had a significant impact on the family members. We felt she’s been held accountable for what happened.”
Murray said Ketcham initially was charged with vehicular assault, but when drugs were determined to be on her system, the third-degree felony replaced it.
He added that Ketcham “did express remorse.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.