A Defiance woman — originally charged with attempted murder — has been sentenced in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a stabbing incident almost a year ago on Harrison Avenue.
Audrey Foust, 31, was given a four- to six-year term by Judge Joseph Schmenk on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, with credit for 339 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while her case was pending. The maximum prison term was eight years.
A charge of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Foust’s attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance.
A December 2019 county grand jury indictment alleged that on Nov. 17, 2019, Foust stabbed an adult male, Terry Soto, with a kitchen knife in the chest at 729 Harrison Ave. in Defiance. The two were acquaintances, according to Murray.
Soto sustained non life-threatening injuries, he noted, and was taken by Defiance Fire Department to Mercy Defiance Hospital where he was treated and released.
Murray noted that Foust had suffered from drug abuse and mental health issues. Her competency had been evaluated, but she was declared competent to stand trial by Schmenk in May.
“It was a dangerous situation,” Murray commented. “It seemed to be related to both mental- and drug-related issues.”
He explained that input was received from the victim, and “he was fine with the resolution. ... he also believed that she needed mental health and drug treatment.”
