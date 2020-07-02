A northern Ohio woman was sentenced to prison Wednesday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on a charge related to a northside Defiance shooting incident last year in which one man was injured.
Rebecca Reed, 48, New London, was given a four- to six-year sentence by Judge Joseph Schmenk on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
She will be eligible for early judicial release after serving six months in prison according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Reed has been held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio since her arrest on Sept. 10, 2019. She was given credit for time served while her case was pending.
Charges of discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, a second-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Murray’s office and Reed’s attorney, Christopher Zografides of Toledo.
A September 2019 grand jury indictment alleged that on Sept. 10 Reed discharged a firearm from a vehicle “toward a group of people” in the parking lot of Defiance’s Quality Inn, 1068 Hotel Drive, striking James McClaflin of New London in the foot. He was briefly hospitalized with the injury.
“There were no indications she was specifically targeting this guy,” said Murray during an interview Wednesday. “She knowingly fired the gun in the direction of this guy.”
Murray said the shot was fired through a closed window in the vehicle, which may have deflected the shot.
The indictment further alleged that Reed possessed the loaded handgun “in a motor vehicle while she was under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.”
Both Reed and McClaflin were staying at the Quality Inn hotel, according to authorities.
Since her arrest and indictment last year, Reed’s competency to stand trial was evaluated by the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center, Toledo. Schmenk declared in January that Reed was competent to stand trial based on reports from that facility.
Murray could offer no motivation for the shooting during Wednesday’s interview. He noted that McClaflin was a co-worker with Reed’s husband.
“This was a very dangerous situation,” said Murray. “But for the grace of God somebody wasn’t killed or even more seriously injured. The judge made similar comments of the danger for all concerned. ... In light of the dangerous situation, she has to be held accountable.”
Murray said Reed “offered an apology and regret for what happened.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.