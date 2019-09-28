BRYAN — A Bryan woman was sentenced to prison here in Williams County Common Pleas Court on charges related to a drug-trafficking enterprise.
Amanda Edwards pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
She was given a prison term totaling 54 months by Williams County Common Pleas Judge J.T. Stelzer, including 36 months of mandatory time, and was given credit for 68 days served in jail while her case was pending.
A charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Williams County Prosecutor Katherine Zartman’s office and defense attorney Dwight Cain of Bryan.
The first-degree felony alleged that Edwards participated in a drug trafficking enterprise, while the other offense charged that she possessed an illegal drug.
Edwards had been arrested after authorities executed a search warrant at 429 E. Wilson St. on July 22 following several complaints of illegal narcotics abuse.
A total of eight people were initially detained, while seven people were released after the search was conducted.
The Multi-Area Narcotics has conducted a related investigation.
Edwards was indicted on the first-degree felony in August, and also had been the subject of separate drug-related indictments in March and June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.