BRYAN — A Montpelier woman was sentenced to prison here Thursday in Williams County Common Pleas Court for stabbing her fiance.
Mary Bates-Robinson, 43, was given a four- to six-year term by Judge J.T. Stelzer on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The sentence followed the recommendation by the special prosecutor in the case, Chris Stickan of the Ohio Attorney General's Office.
He was standing in for the Williams County Prosecutor's Office which stepped away from the case.
A second count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between prosecutors and Bates-Robinson's attorney, John Vigorito of Defiance. And she was given credit for 150 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while her case was pending.
The charge upon which the defendant was convicted alleged that on March 6 she stabbed her fiance with a knife in the shoulder.
Vigorito told the court his client found herself "in a relationship" with "constant arguments." Acknowledging her drug and alcohol problems, he said this made for a "volatile relationship."
But he said she "really does want to do better."
Bates-Robinson apologized "to everyone" and said she was remorseful.
In questioning her briefly, Stelzer asked if the victim was still her fiance.
"I'm not too sure," she responded.
Just before pronouncing sentence, the judge made mention of Bates-Robinson's long criminal record which extended to California and Nevada as well as her history of "significant alcohol abuse."
Asked why he should follow the sentencing recommendation, Bates-Robinson answered: "I'm not a violent person until provoked."
When Stelzer questioned this due to her record, she said: "I need help."
