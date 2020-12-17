A Defiance woman who purposefully rammed a city officer’s vehicle during an attempted traffic stop in May was sentenced to prison Wednesday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Carole Ysasaga, 65, 1003 Sunday St., was given a four- to six-year prison term by Judge Joseph Schmenk on a charge of felonious assault, a first-degree felony; and a consecutive nine-month term on a charge of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, along with a seven-year operator’s license suspension.
She will be eligible for early judicial release after serving six months of the sentence.
Additionally, Ysasaga was ordered to make $4,890.67 restitution for damage to the city police cruiser, and given a concurrent 180-day jail sentence on a charge of OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor, fined $375 and given a three-year license suspension.
Ysasaga previously had pleaded guilty on Oct. 21 to the charges, which were returned by a county grand jury in May.
They alleged that on May 11 she rammed into the back of a city police cruiser when the officer attempted to stop her for a traffic violation in the vicinity of South Jefferson Avenue and Greenler Road. A pursuit followed on northbound Jefferson Avenue before officers brought her vehicle to a stop at Fifth and Clinton streets in downtown Defiance.
Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray called the incident a “very dangerous situation” with “great risk to several folks, including the officer involved.”
Ysasaga’s attorney, Jeffrey Horvath of Defiance, indicated that his client was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time and in “a state of paranoia.” He told the court that Ysasaga believed someone was “messing around in her house” and, so she tried to “flag down an officer,” eventually ramming the cruiser.
He credited the officers for showing “great restraint” as they “probably had some basis to end the threat by shooting her, and they did not. So they’re to be commended for de-escalating the situation without significantly harming her. But it was a very scary situation.”
Asked to make a statement, a sobbing Ysasaga said all she was trying to do was “get an officer to come and help me that night. That’s all. I don’t remember running into a car.”
Schmenk responded that “while you claim this two-day binge” prior to the incident was “your first meth use, you were convicted of cocaine offenses” previously. Indeed, court records show that Ysasaga was convicted in 2004 of trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine, each a fifth-degree felony, and sentenced to a brief prison term.
Ysasaga said she had a drug relapse, and claimed she had not used “all those years before my last incident.”
