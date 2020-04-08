A Lima woman was sentenced to prison in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for participating in a scheme to defraud Menards out of more than $25,000 in merchandise.
Ann Vorhees, 46, was sentenced by Judge Joseph Schmenk to a prison term of four year and 11 months on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and passing bad checks, a fifth-degree felony.
She also was ordered to make $26,935.22 in restitution to the victim with her co-defendants, and given credit for 85 days served in jail while her case was pending.
According to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, Vorhees and several other individuals were involved in an ongoing scheme to defraud Menards and other retail businesses.
On Jan. 9, 2019, she wrote a fraudulent check to Menards’ store in Defiance for $1,064.10 on a closed account. This check, and the subsequent return of merchandise purchased with the bad check, was part of a pattern of activity that went on from Aug. 10, 2018-Feb. 9, 2019.
During that period, Vorhees and two co-defendants engaged in the scheme at multiple Menards stores in Ohio and Indiana, according to Murray, which involved writing bad checks, returning the merchandise for store credit and then using the store credit to purchase more items that were sometimes sold or otherwise returned.
Charges remain pending in common pleas court against two co-defendants — James Smith of Lima and Christina Molina of Elida.
Each is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony.
