A Napoleon woman has entered pleas in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to four charges connected to a home invasion last year near Ney.
Kayla Hahn, 22, pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony with a specification for the forfeiture of a weapon; burglary, a second-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in heroin, a fourth-degree felony, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her $250,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 30.
A charge of possession of cocaine, a fourth-degree felony; and three counts of possession of drugs, third- and fifth-degree felonies, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the negotiated plea agreement between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Hahn’s attorney, Chris Dreyer of Swanton.
Hahn was indicted by a county grand jury along with three co-defendants — Tyler Rohrs, 28, 620 Seneca St.; Dylan Jordan, 25, Bryan; and Luke Daenens, 22, 620 Seneca St. — for their involvement in an armed home invasion in December.
The indictments alleged that they unlawfully entered a residence at 02795 The Bend Road on Dec. 16, robbing the occupants at gunpoint. Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel said the defendants were familiar with the residents there.
Jordan was sentenced in February to a 10 1/2-year prison term for the incident — to run concurrent to a maximum 15 1/2-year sentence imposed in March on a separate incident involving shots fired at a residence on Switzer Road.
Charges concerning the Ney area home invasion remain pending in Defiance County Common Pleas Court against Rohrs and Daenens, while the latter was recently sentenced to a four-year prison term in Williams and Fulton counties on separate offenses.
