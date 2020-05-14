A northern Ohio woman has entered a plea in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to a charge related to a northside Defiance shooting incident last year in which one man was injured.
Rebecca Reed, 48, New London, pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her $150,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 1.
Charges of discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, a second-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea negotiations between Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Reed’s attorney, Christopher Zografides of Toledo.
A September 2019 grand jury indictment alleged that on Sept. 10 Reed discharged a firearm from a vehicle “toward a group of people” in the parking lot of Defiance’s Quality Inn, 1068 Hotel Drive, striking James McClaflin of New London in the foot. He was briefly hospitalized with the injury.
Murray said the shot was fired through a closed window in the vehicle, which may have deflected the shot.
The indictment further alleged that Reed possessed the loaded handgun “in a motor vehicle while she was under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.”
Both Reed and McClaflin were staying at the Quality Inn hotel, according to authorities.
Since her arrest and indictment last year, Reed’s competency to stand trial was evaluated by the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center, Toledo. Defiance County Common Pleas Judge Joseph Schmenk declared in January that Reed was competent to stand trial based on reports from that facility.
