A northern Ohio woman has been indicted for a northside Defiance shooting last month, while in an unrelated case seven persons have been charged for their participation in a fight during July.
They were the subject of a recent Defiance County grand jury that returned charges against 22 persons in total. Rebecca Reed, 47, New London, was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, each a second-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony.
According to Murray, the indictment alleges that on Sept. 10 Reed discharged a firearm from a vehicle “toward a group of people” in the parking lot of Quality Inn, 1068 Hotel Drive, striking James McClaflin of New London in the foot. He was briefly hospitalized with the injury.
Murray said the shot was fired through a closed window in the vehicle, which likely deflected the shot.
The indictment further alleges that Reed possessed the loaded handgun “in a motor vehicle while she was under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.”
Both Reed and McClaflin were staying at the Quality Inn hotel, according to authorities.
Besides Reed, seven other persons were indicted by the same grand jury on charges related to a large fight on July 25 in the parking lot of the former Ravines Motel on Defiance’s Ralston Avenue.
Indicted for aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony, were Eddie Stiles, 20, 434 Nicholas St.; Kamrin Hunter, 23, Delta; Gordo Vega, 18, 1581 S. Jackson Ave.; Michael Casarez, 19, 13836 Ohio 15; Tremale Turk, 19, 700 Kiser Road; James Hunter Jr., 21, 844 N Clinton St.; and Timothy Grunden, 20, 1221 Ayersville Ave.
Stiles also was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
Authorities allege that on July 25 the defendants “participated in a course of disorderly conduct” — attending a prearranged fight between Stiles and Hunter — at the aforementioned location on Ralston Avenue.
Stiles allegedly caused serious physical harm to Hunter, causing him broken ribs and facial bones, according to Murray, and “destroyed evidence related to the offense.” Murray noted that “several others” joined in on the fight.
Hunter was briefly hospitalized with injuries.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.