A city woman has been sentenced in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to prison for tampering with drugs at a local nursing home.
Tayler Notestine, 29, 1206 Myrna St., was given a four- to six-year term by Judge Joseph Schmenk on three counts of tampering with drugs, each a second-degree felony.
Notestine pleaded guilty to the charges — returned by a county grand jury in January — alleging that she substituted a substance for injectable morphine at Brookview Healthcare Center, 214 Harding St., while caring for several patients, some of whom were terminally ill, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray. He said she had been a drug abuser and was “likely” using the morphine.
“This was somebody in a healthcare position that violated a duty of trust,” Murray explained, adding that “arguably by tampering with these pain medications that these patients were supposed to be receiving, she caused people some pain and suffering. In spite of her own substance abuse issues she needed to be accountable for what she did.”
The charges were second-degree felonies — as opposed to third-degree felonies — “because the tampering with the medications caused harm to the individuals that didn’t receive the proper medications,” Murray had told The Crescent-News previously.
Murray said Notestine had a minimal record, with an OVI conviction a number of years ago. Notestine at the time was a licensed healthcare provider, and is no longer employed by Brookview.
She was represented by attorney Stevin Groth of Toledo.
