A Defiance woman has entered pleas to two charges stemming from an incident in May when she had an elderly woman drive her to a Shell gas station, tried to steal her purse and caused property damage at the business.
Chantel Partee, 34, 721 Stratton Ave., pleaded guilty Thursday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to robbery, a third-degree; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Judge Joseph Schmenk ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued Partee’s $10,000 surety bond. Sentencing was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Feb. 26.
She is free on bond pending sentencing.
The robbery charge was amended from a second-degree felony, while a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony, will be dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray and Partee’s attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance.
The maximum prison sentence for the two charges to which Partee enter pleas is 48 months.
Murray provided details about the charges during Thursday’s hearing.
According to Murray, on May 10 Defiance police responded to a complaint in which Partee stepped in front of an elderly female’s car on South Clinton Street, near Terrawenda Drive, pounding on the vehicle’s hood.
“The female driver thought that she needed some kind of help, and unlocked her car, and then the defendant jumped into” the vehicle, explained Murray, and had the driver take her to the Shell gas station at 1163 S. Clinton St.
Murray noted that Partee also “got into a struggle” with the elderly woman “over her purse and items in her purse.” The victim, he said,”sustained some minor injuries and some items were removed” from the purse.
At the Shell gas station, explained Murray, Partee “went into that business and proceeded to break items,” creating “a great disturbance there,” as well as “a great deal of damage to the displays, and shelving and items.”
