PAULDING — A Bryan woman has entered a plea here in Paulding County Common Pleas Court to charges that she sold large amounts of methamphetamine.
Angela Lambert, 41, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; trafficking in methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
Judge Tiffany Beckman ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued Lambert’s bond. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 21.
Charges were brought against Lambert in Paulding and Williams counties following an investigation by the Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit, based in Defiance.
“It was a long lengthy investigation — probably eight months to a year,” explained the MAN Unit’s director, Max Nofziger. “She was a habitual drug dealer that we have been watching for a long time.”
He explained that Lambert was selling “anywhere between half a pound and a pound (of methamphetamine) per week.”
The selling price is about $1,800 per ounce, according to Nofziger.
Lambert also is under indictment in Williams County on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Those charges also allege that she sold methamphetamine in Williams County, and will be resolved as part of the Paulding County plea negotiations, Nofziger indicated.
He noted that those alleged crimes occurred while Lambert was free on bond and her Paulding County cases were pending. She is now being held in Paulding County jail pending the resolution of her cases.
Lambert is represented by attorney Elizabeth Smith of Kalida.
