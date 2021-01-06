PAULDING — A Cecil woman who forced her way into a female acquaintance's home during a dispute concerning a man pleaded guilty here in Paulding County Common Pleas Court to two charges.
Jodie Diven, 50, Cecil, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Judge Tiffany Beckman ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued Diven's bond. Sentencing was scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Feb. 1 in common pleas court.
The aggravated assault charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while charges of burglary and robbery, each a second-degree felony, will be dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard's office and Diven's attorney, Brian Kaiser of Bryan.
Burkard told The Crescent-News that he is recommending that Diven be placed on community control and serve a local sentence in Paulding County Jail.
A Paulding County grand jury alleges that on June 4 Diven forced her way into the County Road 151 home of Maxine Buell, stealing a telephone and cellphone, and threatening the female occupant with a rifle.
Burkard noted that Buell was slightly injured during an altercation with Diven, but she was not hospitalized. He indicated that some controversy surrounded the firearm, which was included in the initial charge.
"So we took it down to the aggravated assault," explained Burkard. "They (Diven and Buell) were kind of feuding."
He noted that Diven came to Buell's residence and approached the victim while she was on a lawnmower, indicating that she wanted to look at her cellphone. She then forced her way into Buell's home, taking her cellphone.
The plea agreement followed an attempt by Diven to maintain a not guilty by reason of insanity defense. Indeed, in October Beckman had ordered a competency evaluation for the defendant as requested.
