The local woman charged with shooting another person during an altercation Wednesday in Defiance County had an appearance date Friday morning in Defiance Municipal Court.
Cara Cordes, 60, 22789 Gares Road, is charged by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office with felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Judge John Rohrs III set bond at $150,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision. She also requested a court-appointed attorney and was ordered to reappear Monday.
The proceeding in municipal court will decide only if there is probable cause to hold Cordes on the charge that has been filed against her.
She was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting Belinda Olive, 37, Napoleon, in the upper torso with a shotgun.
Olive was taken by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital where on Wednesday she was listed in “critical” condition, according to the sheriff’s office. However, she is expected to survive and had been conscious just after the incident.
The felonious assault charge — as opposed to attempted murder — was recommended by Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, according to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel.
Murray told The Crescent-News that this is the more apparent charge, but did not discount the possibility of an attempted murder charge being presented to a county grand jury that is expected to heard Cordes’ case next week.
“The evidence that there was physical harm caused by a deadly weapon seems pretty clear, but we’ll let the grand jury review the matter,” he said.
Cordes had been taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) following her arrest Wednesday. She remained there Friday, according to CCNO records.
Engel could not provide additional details about the shooting.
