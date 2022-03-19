NAPOLEON — A Napoleon woman has been arrested here for causing the death of another woman.
Audili Cerrato, 53, 1026 Stevenson St., has been charged by the Napoleon Police Department with murder, an unclassified felony; and felonious assault.
She is charged with causing the death of Stephany Pichardo, 29, who had been residing at 1026 Stevenson St., according to a press release issue by Napoleon police.
The department’s public information officer, Lt. Edward Legg, issued the release Friday stating that police responded to the Henry County Hospital’s emergency room for a report of “child abuse.”
Cerrato was being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on Friday evening.
The press release issued by Napoleon police added that the department shares “our community’s concern in the death of Ms. Pichardo and will continue to investigate the case.”
Napoleon police were assisted in the investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification. Police charged Cerrato in conjunction with the Henry County Prosecutor’s Office, according to the press release.
