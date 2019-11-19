A Defiance woman has been charged in the stabbing assault of a city man on Sunday.
Audrey Foust, 39, 1939 E. Second St., was charged with felonious assault after the alleged incident and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Defiance Municipal Court on Wednesday.
According to Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer, at 7:36 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to 729 Harrison Ave. for a report of a man being stabbed.
Officers found that the Harrison Avenue resident, Terry Soto, 40, had been stabbed. He was transported by the Defiance Fire Department to Mercy Defiance Hospital for treatment.
On Nov. 9, at 12:12 a.m., Defiance police were called to the same residence for a disturbance involving Foust. At that time, she was charged with criminal damaging and disorderly conduct while intoxicated after the alleged incident.
