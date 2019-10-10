A northern Ohio woman charged with a northside Defiance shooting last month has been arraigned in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Rebecca Reed, 47, New London, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, each a second-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 5 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10 percent allowance provision.
According to Murray, the indictment alleges that on Sept. 10 Reed discharged a firearm from a vehicle “toward a group of people” in the parking lot of Quality Inn, 1068 Hotel Drive, striking James McClaflin of New London in the foot. He was briefly hospitalized with the injury.
Murray said the shot was fired through a closed window in the vehicle, which likely deflected the shot.
The indictment further alleges that Reed possessed the loaded handgun “in a motor vehicle while she was under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.”
Both Reed and McClaflin were staying at the Quality Inn hotel, according to authorities.
