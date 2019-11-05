BRYAN — A jury found Williams County’s sheriff guilty Tuesday of improperly disclosing sensitive information following a two-day trial here in Bryan Municipal Court — but only on one count.
The jury declared Sheriff Steve Towns guilty of the first count of improperly disclosing confidential information, a first-degree misdemeanor, and not guilty on the second count of the same charge.
Towns was fined $500 by Retired Judge Judge S. Dwight Osterud of Perrysburg, placed on probation for three years and given a suspended six-month jail sentence on condition “he agrees to never release confidential information again,” according to special prosecutor Mark Weaver of Columbus.
“The jury did their job and held Sheriff Towns accountable for his irresponsible and inexcusable decision to put confidential child abuse records on the internet and Facebook,” Weaver stated. “The judge’s sentence was the right one.”
Contacted Tuesday evening, Towns said “I’m going to continue to do the best job I can for the community. I’ve always put the extra effort to do whatever I could for kids that have been abused and will continue to do that.”
Towns remains at his post and already has filed as a Republican candidate for Williams County sheriff in the March 2020 primary, as his current four-year term is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2020.
Three counts of improperly releasing child abuse reports, each a fourth-degree misdemeanor, had been dismissed before the trial on a motion filed by Weaver.
Three original charges filed in June by Weaver — including the one upon which Towns was convicted — alleged that on Oct. 19, 2018, the sheriff “posted hundreds of pages of information to the Williams County sheriff’s website and Facebook page. Included in that release were at least two confidential reports of suspected child abuse made by medical professionals. In addition, at least one child victim was illegally identified in the internet posting made by the sheriff.”
Two other charges filed in August — including the second count upon which Towns was found not guilty — alleged similar behavior on July 23 in the sheriff’s office.
Specifically, Towns was accused of improperly releasing details of a possible child abuse involving a 7-month-old child who was brought into Hicksville’s Community Memorial Hospital on June 28, 2016. Hospital personnel suspected the child had been abused.
Although the child’s injuries reported in Hicksville did not appear to be serious, Monday’s testimony indicated, the child died about a month later outside the area, while the parents, Tyler Sprow and Brittany Oliphant — who once lived in Bryan — were convicted of related felony charges in Marion County in 2017. Sprow was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for involuntary manslaughter, while Oliphant was placed on community control for endangering children.
Towns’ attorney — Stevin Groth of Toledo — noted in his opening statement Monday that his client’s case had “nothing to do with” the sheriff being “above the law.” And he said Towns “didn’t intentionally post information designed to shame people. He didn’t attempt to put others in harm’s way.”
Weaver had detailed sections of the Ohio Revised Code which prevent “mandatory reporters” — such as health care professionals and law enforcement officers — from making public disclosures of information where child abuse cases are concerned.
Judge Osterud had filled in for Bryan Municipal Judge Kent North, who stepped aside due to a conflict of interest.
