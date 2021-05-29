BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury has returned indictments against 25 persons, including one person for rape and a Defiance man for aggravated robbery, according to Prosecutor Katie Zartman’s office.
Nicholas Larkin, 37, 1394 Jackson Ave., Defiance, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, each a first-degree felony; attempted burglary, a third-degree felony; and two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, each a fourth-degree felony.
The charges allege that on Dec. 14 he used a knife in committing a theft offense.
He also allegedly attempted to trespass in an occupied structure on County Road 20 near Alvordton on Dec. 14 and stole a Ford pickup and GMC Acadia on the same date.
Meanwhile, Jeffrey Woods Jr., 37, address unknown, is charged with rape, a first-degree felony.
The charge alleges that on Nov. 18 he engaged in forced sexual conduct with a male victim.
Also indicted were:
• David Taylor Jr., 29, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony; failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly possessed 17.6 grams of methamphetamine and heroin while failing to stop his vehicle for a police officer on May 23 and possessing a firearm while prohibited from doing so.
• Joshua Grubb, 31, Cecil, for OVI, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly operated a vehicle while under the influence on May 21 after having been convicted of three or more OVI violations within the last 10 years.
• John K. Shaffer, 60, Bryan, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having been convicted previously of domestic violence.
• Nicole Stewart, 40, Montpelier, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on May 12 after having been released on bond.
• Darrel Turner, 26, Hillsdale, Mich., for failure to notify change of address, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on April 14 he failed to provide authorities of his change of address as a requirement of his sexual offender status.
• Allen Williams, 43, Bryan, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. In addition to the drug charge, he allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on May 25 after having been released on bond.
• Jason Clevenger, 39, address unavailable, for abusing harmful intoxicants, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly used a duster to induce intoxication.
• Jessica Conrad, 34, Cecil, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine and fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.
• Christopher Davis, 46, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Gene Ferrell, 44, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Trevor Gallant, 32, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• William Holcomb, 33, Delta, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Justin Lantow, 32, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Brandon Lyons, 28, Edon, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
• Julie Kelleher, 37, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Otis King, 68, Toledo, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Michael Shiflett II, 38, address unavailable, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Curtis Stanley, 29, Delta, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Terry Stull, 37, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Jordan Weber, 27, Bryan, for insurance fraud, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly made a false insurance claim for $6,800 on Dec. 6, 2019.
• Cyera Witt, 29, address unavailable, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
• Trevor Zachrich, 23, Stryker, for seven counts of breaking and entering, and a charge of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly trespassed in Woolace Electric on Nov. 27, Dec. 5, Dec. 12, Dec. 20, Jan. 17 and Jan. 23 and stole property valued at $4,011.59.
• Jonas Zuver, 38, Montpelier, for receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony. In addition to the drug charge he allegedly possessed a stolen motorcycle on April 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.