BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury has returned indictments against 25 persons, including one person for rape and a Defiance man for aggravated robbery, according to Prosecutor Katie Zartman’s office.

Nicholas Larkin, 37, 1394 Jackson Ave., Defiance, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, each a first-degree felony; attempted burglary, a third-degree felony; and two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, each a fourth-degree felony.

The charges allege that on Dec. 14 he used a knife in committing a theft offense.

He also allegedly attempted to trespass in an occupied structure on County Road 20 near Alvordton on Dec. 14 and stole a Ford pickup and GMC Acadia on the same date.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Woods Jr., 37, address unknown, is charged with rape, a first-degree felony.

The charge alleges that on Nov. 18 he engaged in forced sexual conduct with a male victim.

Also indicted were:

• David Taylor Jr., 29, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony; failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly possessed 17.6 grams of methamphetamine and heroin while failing to stop his vehicle for a police officer on May 23 and possessing a firearm while prohibited from doing so.

• Joshua Grubb, 31, Cecil, for OVI, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly operated a vehicle while under the influence on May 21 after having been convicted of three or more OVI violations within the last 10 years.

• John K. Shaffer, 60, Bryan, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having been convicted previously of domestic violence.

• Nicole Stewart, 40, Montpelier, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on May 12 after having been released on bond.

• Darrel Turner, 26, Hillsdale, Mich., for failure to notify change of address, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on April 14 he failed to provide authorities of his change of address as a requirement of his sexual offender status.

• Allen Williams, 43, Bryan, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. In addition to the drug charge, he allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on May 25 after having been released on bond.

• Jason Clevenger, 39, address unavailable, for abusing harmful intoxicants, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly used a duster to induce intoxication.

• Jessica Conrad, 34, Cecil, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine and fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.

• Christopher Davis, 46, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Gene Ferrell, 44, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Trevor Gallant, 32, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• William Holcomb, 33, Delta, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Justin Lantow, 32, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Brandon Lyons, 28, Edon, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

• Julie Kelleher, 37, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Otis King, 68, Toledo, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Michael Shiflett II, 38, address unavailable, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Curtis Stanley, 29, Delta, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Terry Stull, 37, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Jordan Weber, 27, Bryan, for insurance fraud, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly made a false insurance claim for $6,800 on Dec. 6, 2019.

• Cyera Witt, 29, address unavailable, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

• Trevor Zachrich, 23, Stryker, for seven counts of breaking and entering, and a charge of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly trespassed in Woolace Electric on Nov. 27, Dec. 5, Dec. 12, Dec. 20, Jan. 17 and Jan. 23 and stole property valued at $4,011.59.

• Jonas Zuver, 38, Montpelier, for receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony. In addition to the drug charge he allegedly possessed a stolen motorcycle on April 10.

