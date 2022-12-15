BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury recently indicted a Bryan man on multiple counts of attempted murder and rape, according to Prosecutor Katie Zartman’s office.
Sammy Celestine II, 42, Bryan, is charged with kidnapping, three counts of attempted murder and four counts of rape, all first-degree felonies.
The charges allege that on Nov. 26 he restrained the liberty of a female adult victim to engage in sexual activity, attempted to cause her death by strangulation, struck her multiple times in the face and head, held a steak knife to her throat and forced her to take an unknown type of pill, according to the indictment.
The four rape charges allege that on the same date he engaged in forced sexual conduct with the victim.
Also indicted on separate choices were:
• Elijah Utley, 39, Montpelier, for two counts of aggravated arson, first- and second-degree felonies; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly caused a fire at an occupied residence on Montpelier’s Park Avenue on Nov. 3, causing the risk of serious harm to first responders. He also allegedly damaged a window at the Montpelier Police Department on Dec. 5.
• Garrett Bishop, 27, Pittsford, Mich., for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on Nov. 18 he caused serious physical harm to a female household member.
• Cory Gallup, 32, Montpelier, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The charges allege that he caused serious physical harm to a household member on Nov. 24.
• Jeremy Litchfield, 34, 919 Greenbriar Lane, for illegal conveyance of a drug of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly conveyed methamphetamine into the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on Dec. 11.
