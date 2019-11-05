BRYAN — The jury trial of Williams County’s sheriff began here Monday afternoon in Bryan Municipal Court.
Sheriff Steve Towns is charged with two counts of improperly disclosing confidential information, each a first-degree misdemeanor.
Three counts of improperly releasing child abuse reports, each a fourth-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed previously on a motion filed by special prosecutor Mark Weaver of Columbus.
Three original charges filed in June alleged that on Oct. 19, 2018, “Towns posted hundreds of pages of information to the Williams County Sheriff’s website and Facebook page. Included in that release were at least two confidential reports of suspected child abuse made by medical professionals. In addition, at least one child victim was illegally identified in the internet posting made by the sheriff.”
Two other charges filed in August alleged similar behavior on July 23 in the sheriff’s office, where Towns disclosed the “same information he disclosed on the internet, which caused the first set of charges,” according to Weaver.
Following jury selection Monday morning, opening statements from Weaver and Towns’ main attorney — Stevin Groth of Toledo — followed in the early afternoon.
Weaver detailed sections of the Ohio Revised Code which prevent “mandatory reporters” — such as health care professionals and law enforcement officers — from making public disclosures of information where child abuse cases are concerned.
Specifically, Towns is accused of improperly releasing details of a possible child abuse involving a 7-month-old child who was brought into Hicksville’s Community Memorial Hospital on June 28, 2016. Hospital personnel suspected the child had been abused because the mother reported she had slipped in the shower with the child two days after the incident occurred, according to Monday’s testimony.
(Towns had been critical of the Williams County Department of Job and Family Services’ actions in investigating the child abuse report and others, with one department supervisor charged by his office in 2016. Although the child’s injuries reported in Hicksville did not appear to be serious, Monday’s testimony indicated, the child died about a month later outside the area, while the parents, Tyler Sprow and Brittany Oliphant — who once lived in Bryan — were convicted of related felony charges in Marion County in 2017. Sprow was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for involuntary manslaughter, while Oliphant was placed on community control for endangering children.)
Weaver explained Monday that Towns’ first alleged unlawful disclosure occurred on social media in 2018, while the second was made to a “private citizen” in the sheriff’s office in July.
Groth noted in his opening statement that his client’s case has “nothing to do with” Towns being “above the law.” And he said Towns “didn’t intentionally post information designed to shame people. He didn’t attempt to put others in harm’s way.”
Too, Groth told the jury that only six pages of information were posted out of 600, 700 or 800 possible pages. The sheriff felt the information was “important for the citizens to be aware of,” he argued.
He added that the information was taken down immediately on social media, while the reports included many redactions which “took months” to process.
Groth concluded by saying Towns’ actions were “not intentional” and “not reckless.”
Several witnesses followed the attorneys’ opening statements Monday, including the Hicksville emergency room nurse who reported the possible child abuse as required by law.
Testimony was expected to resume this morning, with completion later today or Wednesday, according to persons close to the case.
Retired Judge Judge S. Dwight Osterud of Perrysburg, filling in for Bryan Municipal Judge Kent North, who stepped aside due to a conflict of interest, is presiding over the trial.
Towns, who remains at his post, was granted a personal-recognizance bond when the charges were filed earlier this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.