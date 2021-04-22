BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury has returned indictments against 25 persons, according to Prosecutor Katie Zartman’s office.
Indicted were:
• Austin Schudel, 23, Montpelier, for rape, a first-degree felony. He allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a 12-year-old girl on Sept. 1.
• Eryn Arend, 25, Toledo, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony.
• Sierra Hatchett, 26, 834 Washington Ave., Defiance, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The charge alleges that on March 29 she caused, or attempted to cause, serious physical harm to another female by strangling her.
• Kaleb Herold, 21, Napoleon, for two counts of burglary, each a second-degree felony; and grand theft, a third-degree felony. He allegedly broke into separate occupied structures in West Unity on Oct. 22 and Nov. 22, stealing a shotgun in the latter incident.
• Travis Nye, 25, Montpelier, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He allegedly caused serious physical harm to a female on April 4.
• Damiel Pursel, 26, West Unity, for burglary, a second-degree felony; two counts of grand theft, each a third-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly trespassed in occupied structures in West Unity on Oct. 22 and Dec. 16, stealing a revolver on Dec. 16 and a shotgun on Nov. 22. Pursel also has similar pending charges in Williams County.
• Spencer Yoder, 18, Bryan, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He allegedly caused serious physical harm to a female juvenile on March 26.
• David Akins, 52, Wauseon, for two counts of intimidation, each a third-degree felony. He allegedly attempted to intimidate two female public servants on April 9.
• Homer Hulbert, 65, Montpelier, for two counts of OVI, each a third-degree felony.
• Austin Swirles, 20, Fayette, for grand theft, a third-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on Dec. 16 he trespassed on the land or premises of another person and stole a revolver.
• Brandon Wierman, 24, Maumee, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that he failed to stop his vehicle for a police officer on March 25 after having been ordered to do so.
• Michael Barnes, 26, Montpelier; Jameson Love, 50, Bryan; Constance Roberts, 24, Montpelier; Andrew Seeley, 21, Montpelier; and Tonya Suffel, 50, Bryan, each for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Each failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court after having been released on bond.
• James Hutchinson, 44, Montpelier, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
• Terry Leu Jr., 42, Montpelier, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
• Jared Lucas, 34, Bryan, for OVI, a fourth-degree felony.
• Sara Secord, 33, Montpelier, for corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Joseph Branham, 35, Pioneer, for aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.
• Florence Hammill, 45, Hudson, Mich., for receiving stolen property and forgery, each a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly possessed blank checks knowing they had been stolen, and forged them.
• Jared Hummel, 29, Bowling Green, for abusing harmful intoxicants, a fifth-degree felony.
• Devin Ickes, 26, Pioneer, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Nikki Swary, 33, Bryan, for two counts of theft from a person in a protected class, each a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on July 11 he obtained control over property or services of an elderly person without the owner’s consent.
