BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury recently met and returned a number of indictments, according to Prosecutor Katie Zartman’s office.
Among those indicted were:
• Robert Bell, 41, no address, for burglary, a second-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; and criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure on Bryan’s Avenue A on Oct. 12.
• Courtney Deitz, 21, Stryker, for two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony. She allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, serious physical harm to a man on Oct. 25, using a pickup truck.
• Dana Green, 38, Carlisle, Ind., for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and assault, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that he assaulted a corrections officer at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on Sept. 24.
• Matthew Shadbolt, 39, Bryan, for burglary, a second-degree felony. He allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure on Bryan’s North Walnut Street on Nov. 2.
• Damion Tingley, 23, Montpelier, for four counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to two men while possessing a handgun on Oct. 23.
