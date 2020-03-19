BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury has returned indictments against 21 persons.
Indicted were:
• Timothy Moll Jr., 24, Montpelier, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
• William Shock Jr., 68, 21549 Bowman Road, for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
• Daniel Yeich, 24, Bryan, for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
• Van Adams, 33, Toledo, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.
• Katie Bechtol, 31, Edon; Craig Scheuer, 32, Montpelier; Charles Tomaszewski Jr., 34, Montpelier; and Dana Treesh, 37, Latty, each for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
• Travis Crager, 40, Fremont, Ind., for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.
• Jimmy Jones, 52, West Unity, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.
• Scott Macik, 38, Parma, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.
• Justin Meeks, 27, Stryker, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Edward Burger Jr., 49, Edgerton, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; two counts of theft, one a fifth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
• Lisa Burger, 47, Edgerton, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; two counts of theft, one a fifth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
• Jessica Dennison, 25, West Unity, for three counts of illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Brice Fisher, 27, West Unity, for illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony.
• Danny Hurd, 62, West Unity, for attempted gross sexual imposition, a fifth-degree felony.
• Mandy Oberlin, 41, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Adam Singer, 26, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Eugene Terrell, 49, Fort Wayne, Ind., for possession of criminal tools, two counts of breaking and entering, and theft, each a fifth-degree felony; theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
• Chance Wireman, 24, West Unity, for three counts of illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits, each a fifth-degree felony.
