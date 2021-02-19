Carousel - Crime

BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury here has returned indictments against 22 persons.

Indicted were:

• Damien Pursel, 26, West Unity, for two counts of burglary, second- and third-degree felonies; and four counts of grand theft, each a third-degree felony. The charges allege that he trespassed in an occupied structure on Williams County Road 18 on Feb. 8, stealing firearms.

• Mary Bates-Robinson, 43, Montpelier, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony. She allegedly caused physical harm to a male victim with a deadly weapon and caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a household member after having been convicted of domestic violence on two or more occasions.

• Caysee Edinger, 24, Bryan, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony; three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment charges that Edinger possessed methamphetamine and opiates on Aug. 11 and possessed a firearm while being drug dependent.

• Antwon Jones, 37, Fort Wayne, for aggravated possession of drugs and having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Feb. 4 he possessed methamphetamine and a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.

• Calvin Jones, 39, Fort Wayne, for illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly conveyed suboxone into the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) on Jan. 8 and possessed synthetic cannabinoid.

• Michael Koch, 39, Alvordton, for two counts of having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. The indictment alleges that he possessed a firearm on Feb. 4, having been convicted of a felony.

• Storm Roberts, 29, Deshler, for illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony. He allegedly conveyed fentanyl into the CCNO on Oct. 19.

• Heather Ruck, 28, Bryan, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony (methamphetamine); and three counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fentanyl and opiates), each a fifth-degree felony.

• Elijah Utley, 38, Montpelier, for harassment with a bodily substance, a third-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Nov. 30 he caused, or attempted to cause, a Williams County Sheriff's deputy to come into contact with a bodily substance.

• Matthew Brown, 32, St. Clairsville, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 9 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Jeffrey Deitsch, 33, 314 Seneca St., Defiance, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Jan. 6 he damaged a sprinkler head at CCNO.

• Joseph Moser, 34, Edgerton, for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that he possessed a stolen license plate on Dec. 23.

• Dezarae Bender, 26, Bryan; and Brody Temple, 23, Paulding, each for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. They allegedly deprived an elderly adult of $5,757 on Nov. 4.

• Crystal Conforti, 32, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Bradon Cousino, 26, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (heroin), a fifth-degree felony.

• Sharon Grond, 56, 109 Widmer St., Defiance, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Braden Hahn, 22, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.

• Sarah Jackson, 40, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Edmond Piper, 54, Stryker, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Constance Roberts, 24, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that he attempted to hinder the apprehension of two persons during an investigation on Jan. 10 and possessed methamphetamine.

• Vanessa Rogers, 40, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

