BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury here has returned indictments against 22 persons.
Indicted were:
• Damien Pursel, 26, West Unity, for two counts of burglary, second- and third-degree felonies; and four counts of grand theft, each a third-degree felony. The charges allege that he trespassed in an occupied structure on Williams County Road 18 on Feb. 8, stealing firearms.
• Mary Bates-Robinson, 43, Montpelier, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony. She allegedly caused physical harm to a male victim with a deadly weapon and caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a household member after having been convicted of domestic violence on two or more occasions.
• Caysee Edinger, 24, Bryan, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony; three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment charges that Edinger possessed methamphetamine and opiates on Aug. 11 and possessed a firearm while being drug dependent.
• Antwon Jones, 37, Fort Wayne, for aggravated possession of drugs and having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Feb. 4 he possessed methamphetamine and a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.
• Calvin Jones, 39, Fort Wayne, for illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly conveyed suboxone into the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) on Jan. 8 and possessed synthetic cannabinoid.
• Michael Koch, 39, Alvordton, for two counts of having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. The indictment alleges that he possessed a firearm on Feb. 4, having been convicted of a felony.
• Storm Roberts, 29, Deshler, for illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony. He allegedly conveyed fentanyl into the CCNO on Oct. 19.
• Heather Ruck, 28, Bryan, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony (methamphetamine); and three counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fentanyl and opiates), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Elijah Utley, 38, Montpelier, for harassment with a bodily substance, a third-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Nov. 30 he caused, or attempted to cause, a Williams County Sheriff's deputy to come into contact with a bodily substance.
• Matthew Brown, 32, St. Clairsville, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 9 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Jeffrey Deitsch, 33, 314 Seneca St., Defiance, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Jan. 6 he damaged a sprinkler head at CCNO.
• Joseph Moser, 34, Edgerton, for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that he possessed a stolen license plate on Dec. 23.
• Dezarae Bender, 26, Bryan; and Brody Temple, 23, Paulding, each for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. They allegedly deprived an elderly adult of $5,757 on Nov. 4.
• Crystal Conforti, 32, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Bradon Cousino, 26, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (heroin), a fifth-degree felony.
• Sharon Grond, 56, 109 Widmer St., Defiance, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Braden Hahn, 22, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.
• Sarah Jackson, 40, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Edmond Piper, 54, Stryker, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Constance Roberts, 24, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that he attempted to hinder the apprehension of two persons during an investigation on Jan. 10 and possessed methamphetamine.
• Vanessa Rogers, 40, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.