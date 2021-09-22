BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury has returned indictments against 19 persons, according to Prosecutor Katie Zartman's office.

Indicted were:

• Sampson Williams, 41, Bryan, for failure to notify change of address, a third-degree felony. He allegedly failed to report his change of address as required by his sexual offender status.

• Jasmine Ashbaugh, 20, Montpelier; and Sophia Wheeler, 19, Bryan, each for two counts of aggravated arson, first- and second-degree felonies. They allegedly set fire to a building at 325 Center St. in Bryan on Feb. 21, causing a risk of physical harm to Bryan Fire Department personnel.

• Linda Lakes, 29, Bryan, for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. The indictment alleges that on Aug. 30 she trespassed in an occupied structure at Williams County Road H-50, caused physical harm to another person and created a substantial risk of harm to a three-year child by violating a duty of care.

• Alexander Mason, 26, Reading, Mich., for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to another person with a motor vehicle on March 3.

• Russell Thomas, 48, address unavailable, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a household member on Aug. 23, having been convicted previously of domestic violence.

• Jerry Barnett, 55, Bryan, for misuse of credit cards and six counts of receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that he possessed a number of stolen credit cards and used them to make unlawful purchases.

• Mitchell Christlieb, 41, West Unity, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. The indictment allege that on Aug. 15 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having been convicted previously of domestic violence, and also verbally threatened another person.

• Jerad Carroll, 25, Bryan, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (marijuana), a third-degree felony.

• Matthew Stiltner, 29, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Devin Ickes, 27, Pioneer, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on Aug. 24 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Devon Williams, 27, Bryan, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. He allegedly possessed a firearm on Dec. 25, which is prohibited due to a felony conviction.

• Blake Richards, 24, Bryan, for rape, a first-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Nov. 26 he engaged in forced sexual conduct with a female victim.

• Jamie Buckner, 51, address unavailable, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Daniel Stiltner, 55, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Dylan Brown, 28, Edon, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that he failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on Aug. 23 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Crystal Schuman, 41, Montpelier, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that she failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on Aug. 24 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Jessica Pursel, 34, West Unity, for illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony. He allegedly tried to convey methamphetamine into the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on Sept. 2.

• Jacob Lands, 20, Bryan, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Aug. 7 he stole merchandise totaling $1,049.77.

• Travis Fitch, 30, Fremont, Ind., for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Feb. 13 he trespassed in two unoccupied structures and stole tools valued at $7,749.

