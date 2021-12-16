BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury here has indicted eight persons, according to Prosecutor Katie Zartman’s office.
Indicted were:
• Michael Harrison, 38, Wauseon, for illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony. He allegedly conveyed buprenorphine into the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on May 29.
• Matthew Rednour, 42, Napoleon, for illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly conveyed fentanyl into the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on Jan. 21.
• Christopher Wickerham, 37, Hicksville, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine and fentanyl), third- and fifth-degree felonies.
• David Daugherty, 41, Delta, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
• Chad Howard, 21, Bryan, for corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly supplied marijuana to a female juvenile on Nov. 20.
• Rocky Reynolds, 36, Edon, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that he possessed a stolen ATV on Aug. 19.
• Kaitlin Kiss, 22, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Chastity Zuber, 42, Montpelier, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly stole $1,450 worth of lottery tickets from Montpelier’s Circle K convenience store between July 19 and Sept. 27.
