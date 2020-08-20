BRYAN — Nineteen persons have been indicted here by a Williams County grand jury in addition to a Bryan woman on an attempted aggravated murder charge (see related story).
Indicted were:
• William Ebersole, 55, Bryan, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• David Isaacs II, 54, Napoleon, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Jamie Lucas, 34, Bryan, for two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony. The charge alleges that he caused serious physical harm to another person and also ordered a canine to cause physical harm to a male victim.
• Angela Deeds, 33, Montpelier, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. She allegedly altered or destroyed a record to impair its value or availability.
• Timothy Heinze, 49, Montpelier, for failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He allegedly failed to stop for a law enforcement officer on July 12 after having been signaled to stop.
• Daniel Yeich II, 24, Bryan, for escape, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly attempted to break detention or failed to return to detention on May 26.
• Edward Burger Jr., 49, Edgerton, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Aug. 11, having been convicted of domestic violence previously.
• Benjamin Hill, 39, Montpelier, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Aug. 17, having been convicted of domestic violence previously.
• Dakoda Koch, 25, Bryan, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on Aug. 3 after having been released on bond.
• Brandon Sprow, 31, 250 Gray St., Defiance, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on Aug. 3 after having been released on bond.
• Jason Turner, 33, Pioneer, for domestic violence and assault, each a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Aug. 11, having been convicted of domestic violence previously. He also allegedly assaulted two Pioneer police officers.
• Anthony Twigg, 28, Swanton, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on July 29 after having been released on bond.
• Daniel Beavers, 26, Butler, Ind., for two counts of domestic violence, each a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on July 31 and Aug. 3 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a pregnant family member or household member.
• Christian Chiaramonte, 20, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methaphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Jennifer Culberston, 28, West Unity, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Kelci Downs, 25, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.
• William Field, 19, 360 Rosewood Ave., Defiance, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleged that he caused damage to a sprinkler head at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on June 18.
• Megan Miller, 30, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Charles Osburn III, 20, Marion, for aggravated possession of drugs (methaphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
